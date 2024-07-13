Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 126.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.05% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,417,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 328,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,811,000 after buying an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,261,000 after buying an additional 65,872 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,855,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,823,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.98. The stock had a trading volume of 174,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.80.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.6 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

