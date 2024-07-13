Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.77 Million Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,789 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $421,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,251,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,157,125. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $17.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

