Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 317.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,543 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.64. 1,319,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.28.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

