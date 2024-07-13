Quantbot Technologies LP Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,136 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Equitable worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Equitable by 4,172.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after buying an additional 579,137 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,768,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 61,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,490,000 after purchasing an additional 402,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EQH traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $42.39. 2,317,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,083. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $42.55.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,646,571 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQH. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

