Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

NYSE VMI traded up $6.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.57. The stock had a trading volume of 112,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,398. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.61. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $289.54.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

