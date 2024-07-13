Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.10 Million in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in H. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.92. 372,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,454. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.29. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.69.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

