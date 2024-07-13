Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $6.38 Million in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,433. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.52. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.02 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $108.97.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

