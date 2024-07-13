Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,274 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fox Advisors raised Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NXT stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.76. 3,402,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,963. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.51.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nextracker

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.