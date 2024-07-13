Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Carvana by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.24. 6,886,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,235. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $140.91. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $4,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,293,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,499.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $4,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,173,946 shares of company stock valued at $246,635,306 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Carvana from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVNA

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.