Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.74. 364,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.79. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

