Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $4.34 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $829,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 792,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $161,364,000 after buying an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $230.20. 1,912,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,841. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

