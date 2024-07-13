Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 137,934 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 681.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,934 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up approximately 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.10% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,559. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 74.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.