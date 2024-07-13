Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,640 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,417,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,588 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,707,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,685 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,650,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,403,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,142,000 after acquiring an additional 66,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,302,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,030,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

NYSE:CNM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 9,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $524,139.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,268.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,200 shares of company stock worth $6,511,569 in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

