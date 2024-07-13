Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 114,682 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114,682 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 3,180.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CX. Bank of America cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.24.

CEMEX Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.89. 4,897,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,474. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Further Reading

