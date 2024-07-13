Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $2.41 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,517,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 51.5% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $112.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,977. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

