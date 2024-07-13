Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.63. 755,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 87.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

