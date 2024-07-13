Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,116 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.08% of Whirlpool worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 327.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 36,884 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 11.2% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $8,604,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE WHR traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $109.88. The stock had a trading volume of 891,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,815. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $159.66.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

