Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanterix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.72 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Strs Ohio increased its position in Quanterix by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Quanterix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 22.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 69,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP increased its position in Quanterix by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

