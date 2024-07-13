QUASA Trading Down 0.2% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, QUASA has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $164,183.47 and approximately $2,564.09 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00009489 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,759.34 or 0.99978903 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012121 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00068389 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00195915 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,281.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

