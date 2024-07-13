Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DGX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.69.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $144.11 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

