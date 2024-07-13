Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.71.

QUIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.70 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.43 to C$0.46 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

QUIS opened at C$0.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Quisitive Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether sold 80,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$27,195.10. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

