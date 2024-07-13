Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RPD. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.13.

Rapid7 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $61.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $3,522,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,409,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,668,000 after buying an additional 1,124,429 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 453.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Further Reading

