reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) Shares Up 3%

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.39. 419,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,661,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

reAlpha Tech Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. reAlpha Tech had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 2,124.92%.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

