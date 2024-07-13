Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Update

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Regen BioPharma Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.32. Regen BioPharma has a 1 year low of 0.26 and a 1 year high of 2.02.
About Regen BioPharma
