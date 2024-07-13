Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Update

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Regen BioPharma Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.32. Regen BioPharma has a 1 year low of 0.26 and a 1 year high of 2.02.

Get Regen BioPharma alerts:

About Regen BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular therapeutic product of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6.

Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.