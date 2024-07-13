Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 996.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,478 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,909 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 313.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 290,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 220,095 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $621,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 217,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,059,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,825,000 after acquiring an additional 180,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 15.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,302,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,610,000 after acquiring an additional 314,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.47. 11,522,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,773,682. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

