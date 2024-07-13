Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Trading Up 1.6%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.49. 1,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

