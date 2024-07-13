Renew (LON:RNWH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $942.61

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 942.61 ($12.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,072 ($13.73). Renew shares last traded at GBX 1,072 ($13.73), with a volume of 153,001 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Renew from GBX 1,200 ($15.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £854.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,741.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,059.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 944.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a GBX 6.33 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,903.23%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

