Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $358,837,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $77,417,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 208,902 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 8,931.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 204,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 201,769 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.14.

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.25. 891,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,403. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.35.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

