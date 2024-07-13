Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 3.1% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $38,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.25. The stock had a trading volume of 891,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,403. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.14.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

