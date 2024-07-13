Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 392 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after buying an additional 174,850 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 466,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 154,089 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,661,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,471,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,880,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $52.09. 18,596,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,928,238. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

