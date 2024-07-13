Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $328,000 Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $203.67. 1,726,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,571. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.66 and its 200-day moving average is $182.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

