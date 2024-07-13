Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Takes Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASAN. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Asana by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Asana stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,418. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.53 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $304,166.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,894 shares in the company, valued at $9,047,827.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $304,166.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,894 shares in the company, valued at $9,047,827.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,443 shares of company stock worth $1,101,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

