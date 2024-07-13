Richmond Vanadium Technology Limited (ASX:RVT) Insider Buys A$696,664.26 in Stock

Richmond Vanadium Technology Limited (ASX:RVT – Get Free Report) insider Lingli (Lily) ZHAO bought 1,833,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$696,664.26 ($470,719.09).

Richmond Vanadium Technology Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Richmond Vanadium project that consists of five tenements totaling 1,403 square kilometers located in the jurisdiction of north Queensland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Perth, Australia.

