RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Trading 1% Higher

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.86. Approximately 5,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 54,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.74%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

