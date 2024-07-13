Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $604.60 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009533 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,829.05 or 0.99998562 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012259 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00069355 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00139469 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $112.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

