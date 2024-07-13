Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$59.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.79.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCI.B

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

Rogers Communications Company Profile

TSE RCI.B opened at C$50.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$48.67 and a 12 month high of C$64.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.