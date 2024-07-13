Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$59.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.79.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
