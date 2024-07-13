Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $233.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $203.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.71 and a 200-day moving average of $189.02. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $143.35 and a one year high of $221.40. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,655,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 16,621.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 219,742 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Tetra Tech by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,221,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 189,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Tetra Tech by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 164,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 125,390 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

