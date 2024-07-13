Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 30,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 302,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

