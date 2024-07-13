Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stake Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,276,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $63,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,571,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,190,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,800,000 after buying an additional 94,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,605,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,109,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,400,000 after buying an additional 622,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,101,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after buying an additional 778,355 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of SBRA opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBRA

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.