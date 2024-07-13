Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.33% of Sanmina worth $114,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 70,240.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SANM opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $71.45.

Insider Activity

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SANM. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

