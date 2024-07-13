Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.88

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.88 and last traded at $69.78, with a volume of 55674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SANM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sanmina

Sanmina Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 108.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.4% in the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 9,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.