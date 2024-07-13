Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Shares Up 3.3%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $208.03 and last traded at $208.03. 42 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.34.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $889.88 million for the quarter. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.