Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.60

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.60 and last traded at $66.60, with a volume of 25041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.94.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $766.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 546,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 202,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 194,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 21,239 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

