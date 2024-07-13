Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.00

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 301271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.34.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.06.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.