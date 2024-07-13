Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,407 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

LNG stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,349. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.92.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.