Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

IPG stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,463,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,450. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

