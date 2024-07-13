Sciencast Management LP Decreases Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 210.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

AER stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $97.68.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AER. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

