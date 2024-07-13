Sciencast Management LP Has $1.29 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Pfizer by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 604,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,061,000 after acquiring an additional 64,208 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 11,042.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 358,876 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.69.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,153,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,011,234. The company has a market capitalization of $163.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

