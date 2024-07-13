Sciencast Management LP Has $201,000 Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,125 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 148,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.7% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 674,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.19. 1,540,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

