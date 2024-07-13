Sciencast Management LP Has $537,000 Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNM traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.22. 1,248,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,028. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

CNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $298,427.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,200 shares of company stock worth $6,511,569 over the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

